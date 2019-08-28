Bernard Wood

December 6, 1947 - August 22, 2019

RACINE- Bernard "Ben" Wood, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Ben was born in Turin, Italy on December 6, 1947 to Peter and Gisella (nee Kaiser) Wood. At the age of 4, Ben moved with his family to the United States settling in West Allis. Ben retired from the City of West Allis Water Department. Ever since he was a boy, Ben loved to travel to Rhinelander, ultimately moving to Wild Rose when he retired. He spent his time fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. Ben was an avid music lover, loved to watch TV especially his soap operas and always had a joke to tell.

Survivors include his daughter, Kristin Czerwinski; grandchildren, Taylor Towery and Anthony Czerwinski; his sisters, Cindy Wood and Barbara Wood; nieces, Fratney Miller and Eva Scott; nephews, Jake Wood and Rex Betterly; and his former wife, Deanna Starke. Ben is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering for Ben will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 100 p.m. until 300 p.m. A time of sharing will begin at 300 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com