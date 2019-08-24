Bernhardt "Bernie" Behlke

October 11, 1938 - August 22, 2019

Bernhardt "Bernie" Behlke, age 80, died Thur., Aug. 22, 2019. He was employed in Racine County by Dykstra Brothers Excavating as an operating engineer for 32 years. He was a member of Local 139 and the Case Gun Club. He moved to Deerbrook in 1984.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Behlke; children, Jeffery Faanes, Ron (Bernice) Behlke, JoAnn (Phillip) Behlke Dunk, Tammy (Dennis) Ossoinik, Kevin Mullis and Chad Mullis; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Bonnie (Al) Berg.

A funeral service will be held on Mon, Aug 26, at 10:30 am at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Burial will take place in Kempster Lakeside Cemetery. Visitation will be Sun. Aug 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Mon. from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral home.

