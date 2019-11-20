Bernice Anna Schultz

December 8, 1925 - November 17, 2019

Schultz, Bernice Anna (nee. Schwalbach) age 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at East Troy Manor on November 17, 2019. Bernice was born in Germantown, WI, the daughter of Clarence A. and Lillian C. (nee. Bartelt) Schwalbach on December 8, 1925. On June 2, 1951 she married William A. Schultz.

Bernice is survived by her siblings: Mildred Cybulski, Edward Schwalbach, Lesley Schwalbach, Ellen (Robert) Hutchinson, and Robert (Jann) Schwalbach; by beloved friend Carl Thompson, and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 44 years William, one sister, two brothers, three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with services beginning at 11:30 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Luncheon at the Cotton Exchange Restaurant following services. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Family wishes to Thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at East Troy Manor along with with Allay Hospice for their special care of our dear Sister and Aunt.

