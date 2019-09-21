Bernice (Be) Eder

July 19, 1922 - September 10, 2019

Mrs. Bernice (Be) Eder passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2019. Bernice (formerly) McClaire was born on July 19, 1922 in Glidden, WI. She married Raymond (Tony) Eder on November 15, 1942 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Glidden. They moved to Waterford in 1957. Tony passed away on October 7, 1998.

Be was employed as a part-time beautician, and as an accountant at the Garden of Eder and in the Fox River School. She volunteered at church, school functions, and at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture; building doll houses and miniature villages and barns; traveling; theater; reading; playing cards; and knitting and sewing; and displaying marvelous hospitality to friends and family alike.

Mrs. Eder was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford, which she attended regularly. Her seven children include Butch (Pam) Eder and Rae Jean (Paul) Dettmann; Michael (Kathy) Eder; Angela Eder; Patti Eder; Meg (Mike) Wadina; and Brigid McClaire.

Mrs. Eder has 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She will always be remembered for her intense love of her family and her sense of fun.

A celebration of Bernice's life will take place on Monday September 23rd, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (305 S. 1st Street Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:45 am, followed by 11:00 am memorial mass. A luncheon will be provided after the mass, and Bernice will be laid to rest at Southern WI Veteran's Cemetery in Union Grove at 3:00pm.

The family wanted to extend a special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and Aurora Chaplain for their wonderful care of Bernice.

Memorial are suggested to Aurora Health Care Cancer Clinic.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net