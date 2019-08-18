Bernice F. Ruter

September 3, 1931 - August 15, 2019

RACINE - Bernice Froeba Ruter, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born in Loyal, WI, September 3, 1931, the 4th of 8 children of Albert and Irene (Nee: Bauer) Froeba.

Bernice graduated from Marshfield High School and earned her nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN. On September 12, 1953 in Marshfield she was united in marriage to A.M. "Bud" Ruter and they moved to Racine where Bernice was employed as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital. She went on to earn her Masters' degree and taught in the nursing program at Gateway College for the next 19 years before retiring. Bernice was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She volunteered her time to Lincoln Lutheran, Meals on Wheels, Safe Haven, and various Elder Programs. She also enjoyed handcrafts, playing bridge and Schafkopf. Above all it was time spent with her family that she treasured the most especially traveling all fifty states in the RV camping. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Bud; sons, Mike of Racine and Joe of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Amanda (Joshua) Smith; great grandsons, Turner and Flint, and one on the way; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 7 siblings.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choosing have been suggested.

