Bernice F. Ruter (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Another bright candle from the greatest generation goes..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernice F. Ruter

September 3, 1931 - August 15, 2019

RACINE - Bernice Froeba Ruter, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choosing have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2019
bullet Salvation Army bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.