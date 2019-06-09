Bernice Irene Savard (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Irene Savard.
Service Information
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 W 6th St
Racine, WI 53405
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
Racine, WI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernice Irene Savard

January 17, 1936 - June 2, 2019

Bernice Irene Savard (nee Jensen), age 83, arrived peacefully in heaven on June 2, 2019.

Bernice was a lifelong resident and was employed at Twin Disc for 35 years. She was also a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She loved her family, cooking, gardening, golf and being involved in the church. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Funeral at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Private interment at Caledonia Memorial Park.
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.