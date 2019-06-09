Bernice Irene Savard

January 17, 1936 - June 2, 2019

Bernice Irene Savard (nee Jensen), age 83, arrived peacefully in heaven on June 2, 2019.

Bernice was a lifelong resident and was employed at Twin Disc for 35 years. She was also a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She loved her family, cooking, gardening, golf and being involved in the church. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Funeral at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Private interment at Caledonia Memorial Park.