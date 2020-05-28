Bernice J. (Geschke) Sack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice J. Sack (Geschke) RACINE- Bernice J. Sack, age 94, passed away Monday morning May 25, 2020 at the Hospice House. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with limited attendance will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family for a memorial bench to be placed along a walking path in Bernice's name have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved