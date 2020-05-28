Bernice J. Sack (Geschke) RACINE- Bernice J. Sack, age 94, passed away Monday morning May 25, 2020 at the Hospice House. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with limited attendance will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family for a memorial bench to be placed along a walking path in Bernice's name have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 28, 2020.