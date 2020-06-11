Bernice M. Beck

August 20, 1920 - June 8, 2020

Beck, Bernice M. (nee. Eckert) age 99, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at her home with loving family at her side on June 8, 2020.

She was born on the family farm in Burlington on August 20, 1920, the daughter of the late John and Rose (nee. Ketterhagen) Eckert. Bernice was a graduate of Burlington High School. On February 12, 1944 she married Robert J. "Bob" Beck in Burlington. The couple had been married 68 years when Bob passed away in 2012. Bernice and Bob owned and operated Beck's Food Market for 22 years, where Bernice worked side by side with her husband. Later the couple worked for Dick's Red Bell Market in Waterford. She was a proud member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she helped with fish fries and the church festival. Bernice enjoyed lunching with the Birthday Club ladies, and especially enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bernice is survived by her four children, Michael of Waterford, Gregory (Sandy) of Rochester, Robert (Pam) of Waterford and James Beck of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Andrew (Kandiss) Beck, Anthony Beck, Alexi (Jeff) Roen, Christine Beck, and Dylan (Brooke) Beck; great-grandchildren, Hadlee, Kinsee, Jack, Chance, Rainer, and Hattie; one sister-in-law, Mary Beck, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, brothers Rudy (Florence) Eckert, Romie (Leona) Eckert, Don (Rosella) Eckert, and Sam (Janet) Eckert; sisters Mona (George) Bolger, Ester (Mike) Ruble and Jeanette (Carl) Pachey.

Due to COVID – 19 restrictions a Private Family Only Mass will be held on Saturday.

The Public is welcome to join the family on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 12 Noon in St. Thomas Cemetery for Committal Services with a Celebration of Life to take place at the Cotton Exchange Restaurant following the burial services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church. Family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice of Burlington for their special care of our Mom and Grandmother Bernice.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 West Main Street

Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com