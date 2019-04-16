Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice M. (Hueffner) Slaasted.

Bernice M. Slaasted(Nee: Hueffner)

RACINE - Bernice M. Slaasted, age 96, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 4:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 3:00 pm until time of Mass at 4:00 pm. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Please see Wednesday's Journal Times for a complete notice.

