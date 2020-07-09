1/1
Beryl C. McCormick
1940 - 2020
Beryl C. McCormick

April 5, 1940 - July 2, 2020

UNION GROVE - Beryl C. McCormick (nee Pierson), 80, passed away July 2, 2020.

She was born April 5, 1940 to the late Glenn and Ellen (nee Jensen) Pierson in Kemare, North Dakota. She married James H. McCormick on July 12, 1960 in Denver, CO. At the age of 54, Beryl graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse. She worked in home healthcare for many years. She was a member of the Executive Board of the Republican Party of Lake County, IL and a member of Right to Life. Beryl was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Union Grove. She enjoyed reading the Bible and attending Bible study groups.

Beryl is survived by her son, Jim (Rhonda) McCormick; grandchildren, Jimmy McCormick, Kathleen McCormick, Kolin and Gerra (McShan) McCormick, and Scott Edward; great-grandchildren, Amelia Grace and Ilana Bell McCormick; sister, Jean (Wesley) Ryan; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Cindy Brown.

Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, James; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Andy Young; and special friends, Enza and Pastor Jerry.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 – 6 pm. Memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Beryl will be buried privately next to her late husband, James.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
JUL
10
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

