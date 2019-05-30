Bess A. Manderfeld

April 7, 1936 – May 26, 2019

RACINE – Bess Ann (nee: Nuciforo) Manderfeld, age 83; beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Manderfeld and dear mother of Sue Kaeppeler, Mary Kae Manderfeld & Tom Manderfeld; passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church next week Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church (Racine), St. Joseph Catholic Academy (Kenosha) or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. (Pleasant Prairie) have been suggested.

Please see this coming Sunday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

