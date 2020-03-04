Bessie L. Jones

November 21, 1938 - February 27, 2020

RACINE – Bessie L. Jones, age 81, passed away at her residence on February 27, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1938 to parents Rodger and Catherine (nee. Marshall) in Mississippi.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Mary Peaches; son, James "J.D." Harris; godchildren, Jay Harris, Sr. and Elizabeth Brown; grandchildren, Darnell, Kimberly, and Balorie Saffold; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mossie Clark; many other relatives, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Larry, Rudolph, Geanette, Elnora, Willie Mae Greer, and Willie Lee Griffin.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11am – 12pm. Funeral services will follow at 12pm, officiated by Brother Franklin.

