Beth A. Wilson

January 27, 1964 – January 20, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Beth Ann Wilson, 55, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle to secure a multiple organ transplant. She was born in Marshfield, WI, on January 27, 1964, to the union of Duane and Marie (Née: Bradow) Wilson.

She attended numerous elementary and high schools as the family followed her father's career. It suited her gregarious nature as she made friends easily. The family noted she brought home a new friend before the car was unpacked. Beth was last employed at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Union Grove, WI.

Her adventurous soul took her to many parts of the United States including Terre Haute, IN, Phoenix, AZ, Springfield, MO, the Florida Keys, Park Falls, Wausau, and Racine, WI. The lights of her life were her daughter, Taylor and her grandson Oliver whom she called "Cubbie". She was an avid Harley Davidson fan, a marvelous cook, a loving and caring individual who was always doing something kind for someone else, an avid reader, bird and plant lover. She will be remembered for her quick wit and clever retorts.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Taylor (Alex Popke); grandson, Oliver; mother, Marie, sisters, Tammi, Meg; brother Jon (Carmen Strmsek); nieces, Jessi (Kai Christensen), Miranda, Caitlin, Erin (Eric Morrow), Corie (Sam Anderson); nephews, Murphy and Finn; great nieces, Emma, Delilah, Holly, and Brooke; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duane; her beloved dog, Emme; and dear friend, Kim Shelton.

A celebration of Beth's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until the time of the service.

Beth's family wishes to acknowledge all who supported us during this difficult time. Beth was a special part of our family and will live forever in our hearts. Your thoughtfulness, prayers and expressions of love will never be forgotten. A special thanks to the staff at Froedtert Hospital for their wonderful care. May God continue to bless you all.

