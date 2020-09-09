Beth Marion Mueller (Nee: Gunderson)

May 6, 1925 - August 29, 2020

RACINE - Beth Marion (nee Gunderson) Mueller, 95, went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.

Beth was born in Raymond on May 6, 1925, to George E. and Carrie (nee Anderson) Gunderson. On January 5, 1945, she was united in marriage to Herbert Mueller.

Upon graduation from Horlick High School, Beth attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, for one year. After her marriage to Herbert, she worked briefly as a secretary at Modine. Once their daughters were born, she was a stay-at-home mom. Beth was an active member of Calvary Memorial Church, where she sang in the choir from age 16 until she was in her late 80s. She was involved in Lend-a-Hand, a women's group that provided help and support for the church missionaries. She played the piano for her Sunday School class and for Wednesday night prayer meeting. Two of her favorite things were going to church and the Tuesday lunches at Culver's with her large group of friends.

Beth is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Bonnie (Dan) Mouw, of Mt. Pleasant and Karen (Warren) Tuinstra, of Elkhart, IN; eight grandchildren: Dr. Timothy (Aimee) Mouw, of Texas, Amy (Jason) Esposito, of Germantown, Jonathan (Jackie) Mouw, of Mt. Pleasant, Christa (Derek) Matsche, of Burlington, Brian (Holly) Tuinstra and Jamie (Lori) Tuinstra, all of Mt. Pleasant, and Andy (Julia) Tuinstra and Cindy (Mike) Presley, all of Indiana; 21 great grandchildren: Logan, Tyler, Ethan and Spencer Esposito, of Germantown, Tristan and Andrew Mouw, of Texas, Naomi, Mykaylah and Elijah Mouw, of Mt. Pleasant, Jaiden and Keagan Matsche, of Burlington, Hannah, Brookelyn and Erin Tuinstra, and Jordan and Carly Tuinstra, all of Mt. Pleasant, Morgan and Max Tuinstra, and Brayden, Austin and Mikayla Presley, all of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; her parents, George E. and Carrie Gunderson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Raymond and Ann Gunderson and Allen and Lorraine Gunderson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Don Lange.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. with her grandson-in-law, Dr. Jason Esposito, officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may meet with the family from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Memorials to Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405) have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

A special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Elizabeth Residence in Franklin, the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, and the Ascension at Home Hospice staff for their compassionate care for Beth and the support given to the family.

