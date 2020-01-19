Betsy L. AndersonNee: Azarian

February 24, 1930 - January 11, 2020

RACINE - Betsy L. Anderson, age 89, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Woods of Caledonia. Betsy was born in Racine February 24, 1930, daughter of the late Harry and Anna (nee: Astordian) Azarian.

Betsy grew up in Racine and attended Wm. Horlick High School. On October 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Henning M. Anderson. They had sixty-two years together enjoying time with family and friends. Betsy very much enjoyed entertaining especially at Christmas that being her favorite season of the year. She was a very creative interior decorator which resulted in a welcoming home. Gardening was also a favorite pastime and her gardens were absolutely beautiful. They were a blending of flowers with the natural environment. Betsy will be remembered and missed by many.

Besides her husband and parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses; her twin sister, Betty (Duane) James, Sam (Louise) Azarian, Tony (Lucy) Azarian, Julie (Walt) Cash, Lois (Bob) Kelly, and Sophie (Mike) Stepanian; and nephews, David James, Tony Azarian, Steve Azarian, Harry Azarian, Jeff Paul, Harry Paul, Ned Azarian and great nephews, Anthony Azarian and Jared Paul.

Her survivors include her children, Linda (Bob) Budlow, Raymond (Donna) Anderson; the children of her twin Betty (Duane) James and their families, Judi (Joel) Konicek, Thomas (Katie) James and the late David James. Betsy's great nieces and nephews are affectionately known as the grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Griffin, Christopher (Lauren) Konicek, Daniel (Kristen) Konicek, David (Jessica) Konicek, Ryan (Liz) Konicek, Nicole (Mark) Jansen, Michelle (Alan) Klingenmeyer, Christopher (Kristy) James, Jonathan James, Ashley (Clayton) Omer, Michael James, Casey Swanson; great-grandchildren, Jack, Nora and Will Griffin, James and Lucas Konicek, Charlie Konicek and Theo Konicek, Bronte and Colette Jansen, Katie and Henry Klingenmeyer and Anika James. Also Betsy's sister Esther Paul and numerous other nieces and nephews from the Azarian family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church are suggested.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Betsy's caregivers at Hospice Alliance for their compassionate and professional care.

