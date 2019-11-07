Betty Ann Hoelzel

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 S. Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 S. Browns Lake Dr
Burlington, WI
Obituary
Betty Ann Hoelzel

Betty Ann Hoelzel age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan, WI. She will be dearly missed!

A celebration of Betty's life will take place on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). An open house reception will be from 1:30pm to 3:45pm, followed by a 4:00pm memorial celebration service.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 7, 2019
