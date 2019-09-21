Betty Ann Kannenberg

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Betty Ann Kannenberg

RACINE - Mrs. Betty Ann Kannenberg, 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 21, 2019
