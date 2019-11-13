Betty Cecelia Cleven

October 28, 1921 - November 9, 2019

RACINE - Betty Cecelia (nee: Niebur) Cleven, 98, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her son's residence.

She was born in Racine on October 28, 1921, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruth (nee: Parks) Niebur Sr. Betty was united in marriage to Orville Cleven. She was employed as a Presser for Bodie Cleaners for many years.

Betty was an avid reader. She had a vast knowledge about antiques. Betty taught antique classes at Gateway of Kenosha for five years, sharing her appreciation with others.

Betty will be missed by her son, Richard and Carol (nee: Slaasted) Cleven of Kansasville; four grandsons, Richard (Wendy) Cleven, Scott (Kathie) Cleven, Jason (Jennifer) Cleven, and Chad Cleven, nine great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Ida Niebur. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Orville, sister, Lois Kaplan; and brothers, Burton Niebur and Wilbur Niebur Jr.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance, especially Mary Haley, Jessica Rolain, Lisa Losch, and Joann Lomo, for their loving care of Betty. They would also like to thank friend and neighbor, Diane Ross for her compassionate care of Betty.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Betty in a special way may direct memorials to the .

