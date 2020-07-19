Betty Grace Holland

February 11, 1916 - July 16, 2020

Betty Grace Holland, age 104 of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sarasota Health & Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Betty was a life long resident of Racine until moving to Sarasota in 2013.

Betty and her identical twin sister Jane were born on February 11, 1916 to Martinus and Grace (nee.Kramer) Mortensen. Her sister Jane passed away in 1993. Betty graduated from Washington Park High School in 1934 and then worked for a number of years at Osters, the Wireworks and Western Printing before being married. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Malcolm Holland on June 14, 1941, shortly before Kenneth entered the Service, and they had celebrated 63 years of marriage up until his death in 2004.

Although Betty lead a rather simple life, by today's standards, she devoted herself as a homemaker and to raising two children. She enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening, had a fascination for birds and tended to the many birdfeeders in her backyard and was an avid reader. And for over 40 years Betty looked forward to their family's summer vacations on the snow white beaches of Long Boat Key and Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida.

Betty is survived by her son K. Michael Holland of Sarasota, FL, her daughter Jane Marie Massruha and son-in-law Randy Massruha of Nakomis, FL, grandson Matthew (Angela) Massruha of Sarasota, FL, granddaughter Nicole Massruha of LaCrosse, WI, grandson Eric Holland of New York, NY, two great grandsons Gaven and Ethan Massruha of Sarasota, FL, nephew Ted (Janis) Petrakis of Racine, WI, niece Betty Goldberg of Kenosha, WI, nephew Donald (Sherry) Mortensen of Woodbury, MN and a dear family member Dianne Herrick of Sarasota, FL. Betty was a very special person to everyone who knew her and she will be truly missed.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory of Sarasota, FL. A private funeral service is yet to be determined followed by internment at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI.

At this time Betty's family wishes to thank the entire staff at Sarasota Health & Rehabilitation Center for their kind and loving care to Betty over the years. Their thoughtfulness and dedication and personal attention has been sincerely appreciated by her family.