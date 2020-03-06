Betty J. (Habermas) Kral

Betty J. Kral (Habermas)

RACINE - Betty J. Kral, age 94, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 10 am until 11 am. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper or on the funeral home website.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 6, 2020
