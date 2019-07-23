Betty J. Langdon

May 15, 1957 - July 20, 2019

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Betty J. Langdon age 62 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Orchard Manor Care Center in Lancaster, WI following an extended illness.

She was born may 15, 1957 in Racine, WI the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Pasquale) Bouzek. She married David Langdon on March 21, 1981 in Racine. Betty worked as a nursing assistant and later for Check King in Prairie du Chien. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David of Prairie du Chien, her children, Henry (Kim) of Prairie du Chien, Brian of Verona, WI and Gina (Aron) Darragh of Wauzeka, WI, her brother Thomas (Diane) Bouzek of Prairie du Chien, her sister Catherine "Kitty" (James) Stacy of Verona, WI along with nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien with Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating. A private family inurnment will be later. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. www.garrityfuneralhome.com