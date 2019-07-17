Betty J. Maurer

November 18, 1925 - July 13, 2019

RACINE – Betty J. Maurer, 93, passed away at the Villa at Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Betty was born in Racine on November 18, 1925 to Edward and Elizabeth (nee, Boehme) Piette. On October 1, 1949, Betty married Herbert Maurer. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1988. Betty loved her garden, especially her roses and raspberry bushes. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, playing cards and was a member of the Caledonia Card Club. Betty was very active with her children as a Den Mother and coach. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren as well as her furry four-legged friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Larry (Joy) Maurer, Janice Maurer, Bob Maurer, Carol (Lou Sosa) Maurer and Lee (Holly) Maurer; grandchildren, Crystal Pinkney, James Maurer, Jerry Maurer and Amy Michelson; great grandchildren, Samantha Trotter, Amelia Maurer, Aubrey Michelson and Justin Pinkney; great great grandchildren, Faith Trotter and Corbyn Trotter; and her sister, Marge Goeden. Betty is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Maurer; brothers, Edward Piette and Donald Piette; sisters, Rosemary Schiestle and Dorothy Lees; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe Schiestle, Andy Lees, Ruth Piette Henrietta Piette and Hank Goeden.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation for Betty will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com