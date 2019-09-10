Betty J. Rowley

January 30, 1931 – September 5, 2019

RACINE – Betty Jo Rowley, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Brush, CO, on January 30, 1931, daughter of the late Lonnie and Inice (Née: Nicholas) Albro.

Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Albert Rowley, on June 21, 1950. Albert preceded her in death on November 22, 1984.

Betty enjoyed quilting and sewing. She also loved to go camping and travelling, especially to Yale, Oklahoma and Stroud, Oklahoma, in the area where she grew up. She loved her family tremendously and enjoyed doting on her grandchildren.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cherl (Richard) Nemeth, Debbie (Bruce) Helland, Ron (Kate) Rowley; grandchildren, Stacy, Adam (Jo), James (Erika), Aaron, Christopher (Mandie), Ryan, Kimberly (Jose); great-grandchildren, Brandon (Bridget), Kylae, Emily, Cody, Tanner, Kolton, Kannon, Landon, Arianna, Jayden; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah, Lee; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with John Fleming officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of the service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the .

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the staff at Seasons Hospice for the care given to Betty and our family during this difficult time.

