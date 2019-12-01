Betty J. Tully

July 22, 1927 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Betty J. (nee: Fitzsimmons) Tully, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Racine Commons.

She was born in Deforest, WI on July 22, 1927, the daughter of the late Terry and Rose (nee: Johnson) Fitzsimmons. Betty attended Park High School.

She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, crocheting, camping, dancing, but most of all spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her sons, Rick (Jan Prudhomme) Tully of New Lisbon, WI, and Tim (LuAnn) Tully of Union Grove, son-in-law, Edward (Sharon Berardi) Verbeten; grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Long, Mick (Melissa) Verbeten, Jamie (Beth) Verbeten, Shelly (John) Kuroski, Laurie (Dave) Brown, Jodi (Bob) Tyley, Rick (Sara) Tully, Danyelle (Aaron) Hahn, and Dana (Heather) Tully, and her special niece, Terry Lynn (Denny) Hakes. She is further survived by 20 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by daughter, Julie Verbeten, husband, James Tully, sister, Clarice Hattamer, and daughter-in-law, Sue Tully.

Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until mass time.

She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Hwy 32.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479