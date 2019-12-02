Betty J. Tully

July 22, 1927 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Betty J. (nee: Fitzsimmons) Tully, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Racine Commons.

Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until mass time.

She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Hwy 32.

