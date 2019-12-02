Betty J. Tully (1927 - 2019)
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
Obituary
Betty J. Tully

July 22, 1927 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Betty J. (nee: Fitzsimmons) Tully, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Racine Commons.

Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until mass time.

She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Hwy 32.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 2, 2019
