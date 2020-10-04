1/1
Betty Jane (Parsons) Hilker
1929 - 2020
Betty Jane Hilker(Nee Parsons)

April 3, 1929 – September 26, 2020

WALWORTH, formerly of Racine – Betty Jane Hilker, 91, passed into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI 53177 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, starting with a Visitation at 9:30 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. A Service of Committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Bible Church for their missions program have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences. The full obituary will also be published in next Sunday's newspaper, October 11, 2020.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 AM
Racine Bible Church
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Racine Bible Church
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
