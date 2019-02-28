Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Hobart. View Sign

Betty L. Hobart Betty L. Hobart age 81 of Altoona passed away Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Betty was born in Altoona, Wisconsin and she did move away for a while, but that was okay because she met the love of her life, Harvey. They settled in Union Grove, Wisconsin where they had their two boys Terry and Tim. Their love for Altoona brought them back, where Betty dedicated her life into becoming a great wife of 58 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and lover of many many dogs. She loved the Packers and she grew up with a former player. She loved having her family around and many many dogs. She will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by her husband, Harvey; son, Tim; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Terry; and her parents. Harvey and Tim would like to thank Dove Healthcare- West for taking great care of her. You are the best! Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com . Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements. Funeral Home Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3209 Rudolph Rd

Eau Claire , WI 54701

