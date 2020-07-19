1/1
Betty Mae Guy
1920 - 2020
Betty Mae Guy

November 19, 1920 - June 27, 2020

RACINE - Betty Mae (nee: Christopherson) Guy, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 19, 1920, the daughter of the late Henry and Kathryn (nee: Smartz) Christopherson, Sr.

On November, 1958, Betty was united in marriage to Richard M. Guy. She worked for Wisconsin Bell for over 37 years, starting out as a switch board operator, and retiring from the engineering department. Betty was had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed crocheting and listening to gospel music. Betty was an avid reader, and loved geography, traveling, and volunteering. Above all of that, she loved her children and babies.

Surviving are her daughters, Joan (Dean) Cepukenas, and Laurie Durksen; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike), Jackie (Collin), Adam (Claudia), Jessica (Sam), Brian (Kristi), and Patti (Jim), nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Dibble, and her longtime caregiver and friend, Mary Alice Woods. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on June 24, 1995, son-in-law, Bryan Durksen; and her brothers, Robert, MacArthur, Henry Jr., and John.

A graveside service will be held at Graceland cemetery in Racine, WI on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

Betty's family would like to thank Mary Alice Woods, Hospice Alliance, and The Woods of Caledonia for their wonderful and loving care of Betty.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
