Betty R. Tenhagen February 15, 1929 - February 25, 2019 Betty R. Tenhagen, 90, of Burlington, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home. Born in Merrill, Wisconsin on February 15, 1929, she was the daughter of Paul and Gertrude (nee Von Loh) Wickman. She spent her early life in Burnamwood-Mattoon, Wisconsin where she attended area schools. On September 30, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to John Tenhagen. They continued to reside in Burlington after marriage. Betty has been a resident of Burlington for over 50 years. John preceded her in death on February 5, 2013. Betty worked for NEG in Burlington, retiring in 1983. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her children, Marie (Warren) Garwood, Kenneth Tenhagen and Donald Tenhagen; grandchildren, Steve (Allison) Tenhagen, Jeff (Patti) Tenhagen, Scott (Melissa) Tenhagen, Sara (Greg Meinen) Seebruch, Nick (Whitney) Tenhagen, Eric (Cassy) Metzger and Craig (Allison) Metzger; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Demrow. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brothers Vernon and Roger and sisters, Ethel, Dorla and Phyllis. A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2019. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434



