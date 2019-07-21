Beverly A. Bogan

RACINE - Beverly A. Bogan, 69, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 26th at 12:00 O'clock Noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

