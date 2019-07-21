Beverly A. Bogan

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Beverly A. Bogan

RACINE - Beverly A. Bogan, 69, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 26th at 12:00 O'clock Noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 21, 2019
