Beverly A. Hund
1948 - 2020
Beverly A. Hund

July 20, 1948 - July 14, 2020

RACINE - Beverly A. Hund, age 71, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care. She was born in West Allis, WI, July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Howard and Arlene (Nee:Bartz) Hund.

Bev was a dedicated school teacher who was employed by Kenosha Unified School District for 42 years. She taught first grade at Jeffery Elementary School and was honored as "Teacher of the Year" in 2015. Teaching was not just her job, it was her passion. When she was not at school teaching, she was busy buying beautiful stuffed bears, school supplies, children's books, or teacher materials for her students. Bev also enjoyed special get-togethers with friends and walks with her good friend Mary Andrews.

Bev was a very sweet, kind, caring and compassionate person. She always had kind words and a beautiful smile for everyone. She was a strong community activist and a strong union and women's rights advocate. She had a deep faith in God.

Bev is survived by good friends and many former students. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Bev has been laid to rest at Appleton Highland Memorial Park beside her Mother and Father.

A special thank you to the compassionate and caring staff at St. Monica's Memory Care, to Father Bill from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton, and all at St. Croix Hospice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
