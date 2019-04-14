Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Leinweber.

Beverly A. Leinweber(Nee: Lonstrup/Fowlkes)

October 1, 1936 - March 26, 2019

RACINE - Beverly Ann Leinweber, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

She was born in Eldorado, IL, October 1, 1936 daughter of the late Ethel (Nee: Goulston) and Donald Lonstrup.

Bev grew up in Racine and graduated from Lutheran High School "Class of 1954". She was employed by Western Publishing for a number years and as a waitress at Wells Bros for over 20 years. On July 20, 1991 she was united in marriage to Ronald L. Leinweber. Bev was an avid gardener who enjoyed her plants and flowers. She also enjoyed bird watching and in her younger years bowling. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Ron; children, Terri (Kurt) Mandli, Don (Debbie) Fowlkes; grandchildren, Allen (Brandy) Smith, Lyndee (Brian) Anzalone, Mara, and Alei Mandli, Brayden Fowlkes; great grandchildren, Felicity, Elizabeth, and Otis Smith, Annistyn Anzalone; in-laws, Ione Davison, Phyllis Cummings, Ed (Sharon) Leinweber, Jean (Alvin) Elliott, Joyce (Rich) Gustin, Sharon (the late Joseph) Leinweber, Art Leinweber; special niece, Louise Goman; special friends, Terry and Andy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her feline friends, Marshmallow and Eclipse.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Sid Bouldin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Clark, Dr. Engel, the 3rd floor nursing staff at Ascension All Saints and Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

