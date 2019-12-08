Beverly "Bev" Gancarz

January 17, 1931 – November 27, 2019

RACINE – Beverly "Bev" Ann Gancarz, age 88, passed away peacefully at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Beverly was born in Portland, Maine on January 17, 1931 to the late Ralph & Evelyn (nee: Rhodes) LePage. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Stanley F. Gancarz (a career US Navy sailor) in Boston, MA. Serving in the military, Bev & Stanley lived in many places, including Japan, Hawaii and California. Stanley passed away on June 3, 1994. In 2007, Bev moved to Racine, WI to be closer to family. She was a proud & faithful member of the Salvation Army, American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are her son, Stephen (Kristin) Gancarz; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Carson; grandchildren, Sabrina & Michael Gancarz, Jordan (Brittany) Lockhart, Brenton & Ryan Stanphill; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ava & Hayden Parent; other relatives and friends.

Please join us for a memorial gathering celebrating Bev's life on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Racine Yacht Club, One Barker Street, Racine, WI 53402.

