Beverly J. Bertelsen

November 20, 1932 - April 25, 2019

Beverly J. Bertelsen, 86, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the UW Health University Hospital, Madison.

She was born November 20, 1932 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Leonard and June (Flint) Boehler. Beverly was a 1951 graduate of Horlick High School, Racine, WI. She married Harold Bertelsen on October 10, 1953 in St. John's Catholic Church, Racine, WI. Bev and Harold celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in October 2018.

Beverly was employed by Hormel for 15 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Beverly was very active. Bev and Harold enjoyed roller skating into their 70's. She also enjoyed playing ping pong in recent years and dancing her entire life.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Bertelsen of Beloit, WI; children, Sister Placid "Susan" Bertelsen of Atlanta, GA, Dan (Lori) Bertelsen of Janesville, WI, David (Beth) Bertelsen of Beloit, WI, Steve Bertelsen of Scottsbluff, NE, Joy (Neale) Hanson of Janesville, WI, Mike (Lucy) Bertelsen of Sun Prairie, WI, Karen (Brian) Kumm of Algona, IA, and Jim (Maki) Bertelsen of Centennial, CO; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Faye) Boehler of Racine, WI; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Len; sister, Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Loraine and two grandchildren.

Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Private family burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery at a later date.