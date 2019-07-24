Beverly J. Simon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Simon.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beverly J. Simon

MERRILL - Beverly J. (nee: Griese) Simon, 88, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Weston. Funeral services for Beverly will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.