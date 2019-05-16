Beverly "Bev" J. Weitkum(Nee Roberts)

April 16, 1935 - May 10, 2019

RACINE - Beverly Joanne Weitkum, 84, passed in to eternal life, into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Beverly was born in Detroit, MI on April 16, 1935 to Carl and Verna (nee Funderburk) Roberts and became a long-time resident of Racine.

Beverly received her BS in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, AAU Woman, a Girl Scout leader, former President of Washington Park High School Woman's Golf Club, and an active member of Bethania Lutheran Church.

Beverly was formerly employed by S. C. Johnson's Wax and taught elementary school for many years as a teacher with Racine Unified School District. Beverly's talents were many. She was an accomplished golfer, swimmer, and teacher. She was an avid reader. Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband, family, and friends and spending the winters in Estero Beach, FL for many years. She loved collecting shells and cookbooks. Most importantly, Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved her family more than anything. She always put the needs of others before her own.

Beverly is survived her husband of 60 years, Norman; sister, Paula Johnson; son, Mark (Darbi) Weitkum; daughter, Christine Weitkum; grandsons, Michael, Joshua, Steven, and Charles; granddaughter, Erin; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Verna Roberts and her daughter, Debra Lynne.

A visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 where family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will start at 12:30 p.m. with Amanda Stack officiating. A private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. If desired, friends may send memorial contributions, condolences, or flowers to the family at Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Seasons Hospice of Waukesha and Home Instead Senior Care.

