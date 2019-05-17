Beverly J. "Bev" (Roberts) Weitkum (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Obituary
Beverly "Bev" J. Weitkum(Nee Roberts)

April 16, 1935 - May 10, 2019

RACINE - Beverly Joanne Weitkum, 84, passed in to eternal life, into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 where family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The service will start at 12:30 p.m. with Amanda Stack officiating. A private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. If desired, friends may send memorial contributions, condolences, or flowers to the family at Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 17, 2019
