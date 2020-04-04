Beverly J. Wenzel

July 8, 1931 - March 28, 2020

Beverly J. Wenzel, 88, of Racine, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Hales Corners Care Center. She was born on July 8, 1931 in Kenosha, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Norbert "Norbie" Wenzel of Milwaukee, WI.

Beverly attended Milwaukee County School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She was a dedicated health professional for the majority of her life. Beverly loved to read, sew and do various crafts, often making special keepsakes for her family. She loved to spend her summers camping in Northern Wisconsin with her husband and children where she found great joy watching and listening to the loons on the lake and sitting by the campfire enjoying the company of her family.

Beverly is survived by her five children, Cheryl (John) Schloegl, Linda Wenzel, Nancy Wenzel, Jeff (Cathy) Wenzel, Gregg (Esme) Wenzel and eight grandchildren: Johnny, Joseph, Maria, Olivia, Samantha, Zachary, Savannah, Suzannah, a great grandchild (Holland) on the way, and her beloved dog Jordy.

Mom, you will always be on our minds and forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Thank you for being such a great, loving mother and grandmother. You will be forever missed.

Many thanks to the staff at Hales Corners Care Center for providing empathetic and respectful care to our Mom, especially during this challenging time.

Given the current pandemic, a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.