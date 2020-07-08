Beverly Jan Evans(Nee Qualler)

June 30, 1935 – June 30, 2020

Beverly Jan Evans, 85, of Crossville, Tennessee left this earthly realm on June 30, 2020, after a brief illness.

Beverly was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 30, 1935, the youngest of five siblings born to the late Leonard and Marie Qualler (nee Matson). She graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, and at the age of 18 married Charles (Chick) Evans on July 11, 1953, her husband of 66 years. Together, they reared four children. As the spouse of an Air Force veteran, Beverly was blessed to have had the opportunity to travel the world. Subsequently, for nearly forty years, she and Chick owned and operated hotels and motels in both Georgia and Florida, before retiring for good to Crossville, Tennessee. Her zeal for traveling continued and they spent much of their newfound free time visiting family and friends from coast to coast in their RV's. Beverly was a friend to everyone she encountered. The word stranger was not in her vocabulary. When she wasn't traveling to exotic places, you could always find her reading about those "far-away places with strange sounding names".

A consummate mother and grandmother, Beverly never missed a birthday for her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. But, Christmas was her holiday, and she will forever be remembered for her extensive collection of Santa's. For Beverly, the whole idea of Santa Claus was that it represented the best of humanity and the way we could bring joy into the lives of others. Her ardent belief in Christmas was inextricably linked to her faith; putting the needs of others before her own, and bringing joy to those she loved. Beverly had a servant's heart and always chose to see the positive in every situation. She loved working in her yard, planting flowers, feeding the birds and squirrels by default.

She is survived by her four children: son, USAF Ret. Charles Jr. (Linda), daughter, Debi Tebeau, and twin sons USAF Ret. Rick (Debra) and USAF Ret. Ron. She is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and an equally large number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters: Marjorie Short and LaVerne Shultz; and brothers: Rodger and Clifford Qualler.

Interment and service of committal will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

