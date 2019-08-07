Beverly Jane MandliNee: Lannoye

November 5, 1924 – August 3, 2019

RACINE - Beverly Jane Mandli, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born, November 5, 1924 to Frank and Alice (Donovan) Lannoye. She was born, raised and settled in Racine, WI. She attended Washington Park High School, where she met her husband, Peter James Mandli.

On June 23, 1945, Beverly and Peter were married at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Racine, WI, where they had been life-long parish members. Together, their greatest hope was to enjoy a large family. In June 2015, they celebrated 70 years of marriage together until his passing in October 2015. She was a devout mother who dedicated her entire life to her husband and children. Her favorite past-times were reading, visiting with family, and drives in the country. She looked most forward to major holidays such as Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving where she could cook and welcome her family into the home.

She will be most remembered for her kind and tender heart, always being there for her family. She is survived by her children, Peter Jr. (Jeanie), Penny, Jeff, Doug, Larry, Mary Kay Nelson, Tim, and Mark (Margie); her grandchildren, Elizabeth Kresen, Andrew (Celina) Mandli, Joe (Dakota) Mandli, Sarah Mandli, Alicen Nelson, M.D. (Chris Cook), Matthew Mandli, Ellie Mandli and Gianna Mandli; and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Richard, Madigan, Josie, Lainey, Ava; brother Richard Lannoye; in-laws Alex (Jean) Mandli and Jean Mandli along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Mandli; parents, Frank and Alice Lannoye; father and mother-in-law Joseph and Elizabeth Mandli; her siblings Vernon (Joan) Lannoye, Vivian (George) Sanders, Phyllis (Norman) Miller, Patricia Lannoye, Edward (Juanita) Lannoye, Marjorie Lannoye, and Betty Lannoye; in-laws Steven (Julia) Mandli, Mary Buisse (Ed), Elizabeth Dahse (Edward), Helen Mandli, Ann Putman (Orville), Julia Wozniak (Wally), Frank (Ann) Mandli, Joe Mandli, John Mandli, Paul (Rosemary) Mandli, and Esther Kammien (Jack), along with many adored family members.

Visitation will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32.

Special thanks to the staff at Timber Oaks Community Based Living and Oak Ridge Care Center.

