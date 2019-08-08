Beverly Jane (nee: Lannoye) Mandli (1924 - 2019)
  • "I am sorry for your loss I will be praying for yous all ..."
    - Priscilla Anchondo
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Beverly Jane MandliNee: Lannoye

November 5, 1924 – August 3, 2019

RACINE - Beverly Jane Mandli, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 8, 2019
