Beverly Jane MandliNee: Lannoye
November 5, 1924 – August 3, 2019
RACINE - Beverly Jane Mandli, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com