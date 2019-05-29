Bill Safedis

December 6, 1953 – May 26, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Bill Safedis, 65, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born in Greece on December 6, 1953, son of the late Alex and Maria Safedis. Bill was united in marriage to the former Penny Nikolaidou, on August 1, 1976, in Greece.

Bill was a forklift operator for Case-New Holland, retiring in 2004. He was a lover of Wisconsin sport's teams including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Bill loved his family tremendously and was happiest when the family could be all together. He was known for giving good advice to his children and grandchildren. Bill will be dearly missed.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 42 years, Penny Safedis; children, Alex (Deborah) Safedis, Mary (Hector) Hernandez, Kay (Chris) Maldonado; grandchildren, Alexandra, Niko, Jadyn, and Tao Safedis, Jesse and Annica Hernandez, Melody Maldonado; brother, Stan (Lemonia) Safedis; nieces and nephews, Sophie (Anastasios) Aslanidis, Ares (Andrea) Safedis, Chris (Wendy) Safedis; great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Bill's funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00am, at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, with Fr. Athanasios Pieri officiating. Visitation on Friday will be from 10:30am until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been directed to the family for a memorial to be setup at a later time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM