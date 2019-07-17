Bill Whitnall

MT. PLEASANT - Bill Whitnall, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with his wife Barbara Mayfield at his side.

His funeral Mass, will be celebrated at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street on Thursday July 18th at tentatively 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see Thursday's paper and our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com