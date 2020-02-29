Billie Jean Burkhardt

June 24, 1938 – February 25, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Billie Jean Burkhardt, passed away at the age of 81. Billie Jean was born on June 24, 1938 in Racine, WI to William and Frances Smith.

Billie Jean lived in Racine her entire life, retiring from Western Publishing. She enjoyed playing cards, feeding the birds, and going out to eat. She was a feisty woman who fought for what she believed in. More than anything, she loved her husband, Edward Burkhardt, of Racine who survives her. Many thanks to Rebecca and Amber for their hard work and dedication. Additional thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Magnolia Hill and Seasons Hospice.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:00am, in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue.

