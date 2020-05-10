Blythe Alayn Salmon CALEDONIA – Blythe A. Salmon, 53, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the current health situation, a service will not be scheduled at this time. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.