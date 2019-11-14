Bobby Charles "Tojo" Waters

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Charles "Tojo" Waters.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Graceland Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bobby Charles ""Tojo"" Waters

Bobby Charles "Tojo" Waters, 72, was called Home by his Heavenly Father, on Monday, November 11, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, this Friday, November 15th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph A. Pipes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Veterans Section of Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.