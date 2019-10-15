Bobby "Lionel" N. Edwards

November 26, 1949 – October 12, 2019

RACINE – Bobbie Neal "Lionel" Edwards, age 69; passed away at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Service's celebrating Bobby's amazing life will be held next week Friday (not this coming Friday), October 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Christian Faith Fellowship Church (3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville) with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the church next week Friday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon.

