Bobby N. "Lionel" Edwards (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church
3303 Nicholson Road
Franksville, WI
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church
3303 Nicholson Road
Franksville, WI
Obituary
Bobby "Lionel" N. Edwards

November 26, 1949 – October 12, 2019

RACINE – Bobby Neal "Lionel" Edwards, age 69; passed away, surrounded with the love of his family, on Saturday, October 12th at home – following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services celebrating Bobby's amazing life will be held on Friday, October 25th at 12:00 PM in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Friday, October 25th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 23, 2019
