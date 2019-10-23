Bobby "Lionel" N. Edwards

November 26, 1949 – October 12, 2019

RACINE – Bobby Neal "Lionel" Edwards, age 69; passed away, surrounded with the love of his family, on Saturday, October 12th at home – following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services celebrating Bobby's amazing life will be held on Friday, October 25th at 12:00 PM in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Friday, October 25th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

