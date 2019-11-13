Bonne R. Knop

Bonne R. Knop, age 89, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care surrounded by family. Bonne was born in Racine, April 15, 1930, daughter of the late William and Ella (Nee: Raiman) Lettsome and was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Bonne was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1948." Upon graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison earning a degree in Education and Art in 1952. While at college she met Gerhardt "Gary" Knop and they were married on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death, November 11, 2015. Bonne was employed by Western Publishing Company in the Litho-Art Department. She also was a substitute teacher at Racine Unified School District for many years. Bonne was a watercolor artist and was previously actively involved with Wustum Museum. She was a life member of the Racine Yacht Club. Bonne enjoyed skiing with her family out west and the Upper Peninsula, sailing and racing the "Uber Alles" on Lake Michigan with her family, traveling to Europe, vacationing in Door County and working in her flower garden. Above all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Theresa Halkowitz, Todd (Sybil) Knop, all of Racine; her grandchildren, Matthew Halkowitz, Abby Knop (fiancé, Bert Loudis), Anna Knop; great-granddaughter, Maliah Halkowitz; sister, Barbara Healy of Green Bay, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Halkowitz; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, James Healy, Charlotte (Clifford) Haas.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2:00pm at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the Racine Yacht Club prior to the service at 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm. Memorials to the Racine Art Museum or the Racine Yacht Club Youth Foundation have been suggested.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Shorelight Memory Care for their loving and compassionate care.

